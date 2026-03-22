Arunachal Man Arrested for Sending WhatsApp Death Threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Naharlagun for allegedly threatening to shoot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over WhatsApp.
The accused, Krishna Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was taken into custody on Thursday following information shared by the Assam Police with their Arunachal counterparts.
Superintendent of Police of the Itanagar Capital Region, Nyelam Nega, confirmed the arrest, saying the Assam Police had alerted them after the threatening message was traced back to the accused.
Also Read: Arunachal Man Held for Allegedly Threatening Assam CM via WhatsApp
The circumstances that led to the threat are unusual. During interrogation, Dornal told police that he had misappropriated funds from a wine shop where he worked, and was under pressure from the shop owner to account for the missing money.
Facing that pressure, he sent a message to the official email address of the Assam Chief Minister, asking for financial help. When no response came, he escalated — searching the internet for a WhatsApp number linked to Sarma's office and sending the threatening message through that channel.
Police said Dornal obtained the WhatsApp number from an online source, raising questions about the circulation of purported contact details for public officials on the internet.
Following his arrest and initial interrogation in Arunachal Pradesh, Dornal has been handed over to the Assam Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.