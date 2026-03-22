Arunachal Man Arrested for Sending WhatsApp Death Threat to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Arunachal Pradesh police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Naharlagun for allegedly threatening to shoot Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over WhatsApp.

The accused, Krishna Dornal, a resident of Dolahtphulbari village, was taken into custody on Thursday following information shared by the Assam Police with their Arunachal counterparts.

Superintendent of Police of the Itanagar Capital Region, Nyelam Nega, confirmed the arrest, saying the Assam Police had alerted them after the threatening message was traced back to the accused.

Also Read: Arunachal Man Held for Allegedly Threatening Assam CM via WhatsApp