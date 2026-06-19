Arunachal: Merit must remain basis for recruitment, says K T Parnaik

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik on Thursday stressed that merit must remain the sole basis for recruitment and urged the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to maintain the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and transparency. The governor made the remarks when APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and members of the Commission called on him at Raj Bhavan and presented the Commission's Annual Report for 2025-26.

Parnaik emphasised the need for transparent examinations and recruitment processes to ensure equal opportunities and strengthen public confidence. He also advised the Commission to adopt modern technology and best practices to improve efficiency, security and accessibility. The governor called for periodic reviews of recruitment patterns and examination syllabi to identify candidates with academic competence, ethical values, leadership qualities and commitment to public service.

During the meeting, Prof Lingfa briefed the governor on the Commission's activities, including examinations conducted, recruitment recommendations and related financial implications.

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