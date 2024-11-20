Arunachal Minister Commends ICAR-CIRG Efforts at National Goat Conclave

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MATHURA: Gabriel D. Wangsu, Arunachal Pradesh's Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, and Food & Civil Supply, lauded the contributions of ICAR-Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) during the National Goat Conclave (Bakri Maha Kumbh Mela) recently held at Makhdoom, Mathura, UP.

Speaking as the guest of Honour of the event, Wangsu acknowledged the institute's role in revolutionizing goat farming through technological innovations and farmer-centric training.

"The contributions of ICAR-CIRG in providing new discoveries, interventions, and technological inputs for income generation are commendable. I urge farmers to adopt these initiatives and work collaboratively to improve goat farming, ensuring growth in the animal husbandry sector and contributing to the nation's progress", Wangsu stated, highlighting the importance of technology and research.

The National Goat Conclave, organized by ICAR-CIRG in collaboration with the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, was inaugurated on November 18, 2024, by Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, who served as the Chief Guest.

The conclave, with its theme "Technology Dissemination: Connecting Farmers with Livestock Technologies and Industry," aimed to bridge the gap between research and farmers.

It brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including policy makers, scientists, and officials from state and central animal husbandry departments; goat farmers; NGOs; agri-business entrepreneurs; and students.

Various activities, including technology exhibitions, input distribution to SC/ST farmers, goat competitions, and scientist-farmer interactions, marked the programme. Participants gained direct access to the latest technologies and best practices in goat farming. The fair also saw the release of a goat newsletter and the signing of MoUs with organizations like the Goat Trust and IF Foundation to advance goat farming initiatives.

The event was also attended by Dr. Abhijit Mitra (Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Government of India), Dr. Raghavendra Bhatta (Deputy Director General, ICAR), Dr. G.K. Gaur (Assistant Director General, ICAR), and Dr. M.K. Chatli (Director, CIRG). This was Minister Wangsu's first stop on a series of visits to other states for further research and collaboration in animal husbandry and allied sectors.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Animal Husbandry Hage Tari and senior officers from Arunachal Pradesh's Animal Husbandry department, the ministerial delegation aims to study advanced practices and technologies for potential implementation in their home state.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Gabriel D Wangsu Calls for Creating Job Avenues in Villages

Also Watch: