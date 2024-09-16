Arunachal Pradesh: Wangsu Seeks Joint Venture with NMRI for Advanced Meat Processing

Itanagar: Minister, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Gabriel D. Wangsu, visited the National Meat Research Institute (NMRI) to get immediate information on innovative activities, and research programme being carried out in the NMRI, Hyderabad. Wangsu, realizing the vast gap between demand and supply of quality meat and its by-products, visited the NMRI along with a delegation of senior officers of the department on Sunday.

Meat, one of the major products of animal husbandry, significantly contributes to the economic sustainability of the livestock farmers, and Arunachal Pradesh has high potentiality for production of organic meat, both for domestic-consumption as well as export business.

Wangsu said that the NMRI is a perfect institution that can potentially help in upscaling the skill of youths of the state in processing, preservation, and packaging technologies.

"I can foresee the institutes contributing in a big way to leveraging growth, especially in meat technology in my state," he said, while describing his visit as an enriching one.

Appreciating various research activities undertaken by the institute, Wangsu sought the collaboration of NMRI to make livestock, particularly organic livestock, more commercially viable for farmers and youths.

The minister observed that the farmers of Arunachal Pradesh can be trained by the expert scientists for encouraging scientific ways of slaughter and meat processing. He expressed the willingness of the state government to further explore scopes of venturing into avenues of hygienic meat processing technology.

Earlier, faculties of the institute, principal scientists Dr B.M. Naveena, Dr. M. Muthukumar, Dr. Baswa Reddy, and Dr. C. Ramakrishna gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation on the institute's mandates and various research activities.

The minister and his team also visited various facilities of the NMRI, especially the meat processing unit, R&D activities, DNA testing lab for animal meat, pet animal feed production, and value addition units, besides the portable slaughterhouse suitable for hilly states like Arunachal Pradesh. ICAR-NMRI Hyderabad provides a one-stop solution to all the problems related to slaughterhouses and the production of hygienic meat in compliance with all government regulations.

