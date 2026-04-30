Arunachal Minister Dasanglu Pul stresses Timely Completion of Ampani Hydro Project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul have advised officials to ensure the timely completion of the 2 MW Ampani hydropower project while maintaining high construction standards, underscoring the government’s focus on delivering grassroots development and strengthening local power infrastructure. The minister reviewed the ongoing construction of the project at Huiliang village in Anjaw district on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over its steady progress, an official communiqué informed on Wednesday.

She noted that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to bringing development closer to the people, adding that witnessing the project take shape was encouraging. Pul stated that once commissioned, the hydropower project would significantly address the electricity needs of the Hayuliang circle, thereby boosting local infrastructure and improving the quality of life for residents in the remote border district. She also acknowledged and appreciated the cooperation of local landowners, whose support has facilitated the smooth progress of the project.

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