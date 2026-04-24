Arunachal Plans World-Class Tourism Hub Around Subansiri Hydro Project

ITANAGAR — The Arunachal Pradesh government has unveiled an ambitious plan to transform the pondage of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project — India's largest hydroelectric project on the Subansiri River — into a world-class mountain and river tourism destination.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking central support for the initiative, and has also sought technical collaboration from the Ministries of Tourism, Power, Jal Shakti, Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

What the Hub Will Offer

The proposed tourism ecosystem is designed to draw on the unique natural and cultural assets of one of India's most biodiverse river corridors.

The plan integrates eco and nature-based experiences, adventure tourism and water sports, cultural and heritage tourism, inland fisheries and livelihood generation, and luxury river cruises — a multi-layered offering designed to attract both domestic and international visitors.

The initiative draws inspiration from globally recognised destinations including Phewa Lake in Nepal, Kaeng Krachan in Thailand, Lake Como and the Dolomite lake circuit in Italy, and Milford Sound in New Zealand.

Also Read: Lower Subansiri Project to Produce 2000 MW by Dec 2026: Pema Khandu