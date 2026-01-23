Arunachal minister flags tourism, cultural potential of historic Pangsau Pass

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona on Thursday underscored the historical, strategic and tourism significance of Pangsau Pass during his visit to the iconic India-Myanmar border landmark in Changlang district.

Calling it a "gateway between India and Myanmar", Sona said the pass embodies a rare confluence of history, culture and frontier heritage, with strong potential to emerge as a hub for border tourism and cultural exchange.

"Visited the iconic Pangsau Pass, a place of immense historical and strategic significance, and one of Arunachal Pradesh's most remarkable border landmarks," Sona said in a post on X.

Standing at the gateway between India and Myanmar, one truly feels the spirit of connection between nations, cultures and histories, the minister said.

Highlighting its legacy, he said the pass is surrounded by breathtaking landscapes and carries the legacy of the historic Stillwell Road, adding that it remains a symbol of resilience, friendship and frontier heritage.

Emphasizing future prospects, Sona observed that with its unique location and unmatched natural beauty, Pangsau Pass holds immense potential to emerge as a major destination for border tourism and cultural exchange.

