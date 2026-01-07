Arunachal to commemorate 80 years of WWII legacy at historic Pangsau Pass

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh will observe the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II alongside the Pangsau Pass International Festival, scheduled to be held from January 20 to 22, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Tuesday.

Mein chaired a meeting to finalize the details of the commemorative programme and underlined the deep historical importance of Pangsau Pass, which served as a crucial route during World War II.

"Pangsau Pass holds great historical significance as a key World War II route, including the iconic Stilwell Road, also known as the Ledo Road," the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on X after the meeting.

As the state marks eight decades since the end of the war, it is important to honour the sacrifices made and remember the lessons of history, he said.

Mein added that the proposed observance would blend remembrance with cultural celebration, ensuring that history is remembered while communities come together in a positive and forward-looking spirit.

"The observance will integrate remembrance with cultural celebration, highlighting Arunachal Pradesh's role in global history," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the event would also promote broader values.

"It will encourage peace, reconciliation, international friendship, cultural exchange and tourism," he said, adding that the festival has emerged as a key platform for cross-border cultural interaction. Located near the India-Myanmar border in Changlang district, Pangsau Pass was part of the historic Stilwell Road, built during World War II to connect India with China through Myanmar.

The route played a vital role in Allied supply operations and remains a symbol of international cooperation during a turbulent period of global history.

"This initiative will serve as a meaningful tribute to the past and a reaffirmation of our commitment to peace and cooperation for the future," Mein said, adding that the combined celebration would help raise awareness of Arunachal Pradesh's strategic and historical significance while boosting tourism in the border region.

Also Read: Illegal religious structures to be demolished in Itanagar, ILP system to be tightened: Arunachal CM