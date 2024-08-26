Arunachal Minister Gabriel D Wangsu Promotes Agri-Horti Initiatives In West Kameng District

DIRANG: Minister of Agriculture and Allied, Gabriel D Wangsu, on his three-day tour to the West Kameng district, visited various Agri-Horti and veterinary institutions and also interacted with the officials and public.

On his first day of visit, the Minister visited the Nyukmadung Yak farm of ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak, Dirang. It's an exemplary model of future Yak farming, where 142 Yaks are reared under semi-intensive farming with comparatively less hardship than the traditional migratory system.

The Director of the Institute, Dr. Mihir Sarkarwhile highlighting on the farm infrastructure, such as Nyukmadung dairy, Yak semen bank, polyclinic and different animal paddocks, appraised on the research and outreach activities undertaken by the institute for the promotion of Yak husbandry in the country.

The Minister later interacted with the scientists, staff and yak herders. He emphasized on the need of conservation and propagation of germplasm of this unique bovid of high altitude for securing the socio-economy of the highlanders.

He also stressed on diversification, value addition and establishing market linkage of Yak products to transform basic yak husbandry into an entrepreneurship through skill development and particularly engaging unemployed youths.

During his visit at ICAR-CITH, regional station, the minister was highlighted about the institution and ongoing research work. He was briefed on the importance of GI tag (Geographical indication), especially on "Monpa Chilli" and also other important temperate vegetables suitable for Arunachal Pradesh.

Scientists of the institute were also suggested to work on a package of practices of temperate fruit and vegetable crops such as kiwi, persimmon, blueberry, walnut, cabbage and cauliflower.

At the Regional Apple Nursery, Dirang, Joint Director Loki Ering briefed the minister on the ongoing programs of the nursery farm and the availability of temperate planting materials.

While interacting with the officials of the department at RAN, Dirang, the minister suggested the department of Horticulture to form Agri-Horti based Farmer Producers Organization (FPO) on nursery growers which will further facilitate and regulate the prices of different fruit saplings.

Also, during his visit at Regional Sheep Breeding Farm, Sangti valley, the minister stressed on the need to be more farmer centric and increase the herd size of yak and sheep reared in the farm rather than restricting the number of animals due to fodder constraints. He said the vital issues of fodder scarcity, fencing material shall be shortly addressed. He also applauded the effort of the officers and staff of the farm.

Later, the minister visited the KVK, West Kameng campus and inspected the ongoing activities and field trial plots. The minister categorically stressed on documentation, improvement, promotion and germplasm conservation of indigenous vegetables and fruits of the area by KVK.

