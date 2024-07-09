Sonitpur Agriculture Department Launches "Community Nurseries" to Aid Flood-Hit Farmers with Free Paddy Seedlings

Tezpur: To aid farmers affected by the devastating floods, the Agriculture Department has launched an ambitious scheme to establish “Community Nurseries”. Through this initiative, flood-affected farmers will receive high-quality paddy seedlings for free. Along with various other regions of the state, the Sonitpur district Agriculture Department has taken up special measures to supply these seedlings to the district’s flood-hit farmers.

Under the National Agriculture Development Scheme, a “Community Nursery” has been set up in Gerua, Bapubheti, Puthimari, with the assistance of the Joymati Farmer Producer Company (FPC). Seedlings of the Ranjit Sub-1 and Bahadur Sub-1 varieties have been sown.

District Agriculture Officer Pranjal Sarma, Assistant Agriculture Director Mijanur Rahman Choudhury, sub-divisional Agriculture Officer Zakir Hussain, Agriculture Development Officer Gaurab Kashyap, District media specialist Bitupan Saikia, Agricultural extension assistant Ranjit Sutar, and several farmers from the Jaymati Farmer Producer Company were present in the programme.

Additionally, in Manojuli and Alisinga under the Dhekiajuli Agriculture Circle, Ranjit Sub-1 seedlings were sown across 10 hectares of farmland. Senior Agriculture Development Officer Indu Pranjal Bora, along with agricultural extension assistants Dhruba Das and Dul Das, participated in the establishment of this “Community Nursery” with the local farmers.

