Arunachal: Minister Mama Natung backs Great Nicobar Project as Strategic Boost

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Wednesday said the Great Nicobar project would strengthen India's maritime security and create new economic opportunities. In a social media post, Natung said the initiative reflected India's determination to convert its strategic geography into national strength.

He said the project's location near key global shipping routes would enhance maritime security, reduce dependence on foreign trans-shipment hubs and support economic growth.

Also Read: Arunachal's Development Must Deliver Lasting Benefits: Natung