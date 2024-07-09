Arunachal: Minister Manohar Lal Reviews Energy Sector Schemes in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Union Minister for Power Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal led an extensive review meeting on Monday. They discussed various schemes and projects in the energy sector. The meeting, held in Itanagar was attended by key figures, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Secretary (Energy) to the Central Government Pankaj Aggarwal and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Dharmendra.

In his address Minister Manohar Lal emphasized the central government’s commitment to the holistic development of the North Eastern region. "Over the last decade, the central government has taken significant steps to cater to the specific needs of this region." The minister stated. "From improving communication and infrastructure to launching various welfare initiatives. Our efforts have been comprehensive and sympathetic to unique challenges faced here."

The Minister highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s crucial role in India’s energy landscape: "Arunachal Pradesh is responsible for about 38% of India’s total hydropower generation capacity. This amounts to approximately 50 gigawatts. This is the highest among all states. It underscores the state’s critical contribution to our national energy grid."

The review meeting addressed several pressing issues. Notably the challenges surrounding the availability of compensated forest land. “The complications in clearing forests and acquiring land have significantly delayed the hydropower projects initially” discussed attendees. Minister Lal emphasized the need for solutions to secure compensatory forest land. He noted that similar challenges might arise in other states.

Simplifying procedures for electricity connection approvals and bill payments was another key topic “The process must be streamlined. Consumers should be able to easily understand and navigate it,” the Minister urged. He proposed innovative solution: “We should implement alternate mechanism allowing consumers to conduct self-meter readings and bill preparations every two months via mobile apps.”

Concluding his speech, Minister Lal highlighted the broader economic impact of these energy initiatives. “Providing reliable supply of quality power will not only bolster industrial development but also generate employment opportunities within the state.” He asserted these points convincingly.