Manipur: Security Forces Seize Weapons and Supplies in Manipur Gunfight

IMPHAL: On Monday evening Manipur police and security forces, including the 39 Assam Rifles engaged in gunfight with armed militants between the Tamenglong and Jiribam districts. Acting on reports of gunfire near the villages of Phaitol (Tamenglong) and Leingangpokpi (Jiribam). The security forces launched an operation. This resulted in a significant haul of weapons and supplies. Despite this, six militants managed to escape.

Among the recovered firearms were a locally-made .303 rifle, two single-barrel rifles a local 12-bore rifle and two country-made 32mm pistols with magazines were also found. The cache of explosives included seven pompi bombs, five handmade explosive devices five vials of gunpowder and five detonators. Additionally, the security forces found twenty-three empty 12-bore cartridges. They also discovered five meters of safety fuse wire.

The operation also led to the recovery of equipment such as two rifle slings six walkie-talkie chargers, three bulletproof jackets and two iron plates likely used for additional ballistic protection. Military gear seized included two combat uniforms. There was a pair of hunting shoes and two pairs of jungle boots. For communication the militants had a loaded pompy gun. This was presumably a flare gun. They also had a Motorola walkie-talkie. Other items included two helmets. Additionally, two slingshots. Also two flashlights and six mobile phone chargers.

Further, a miscellaneous collection of items was seized. These included a waist belt a baseball cap, an extension cord a switchboard, a laptop with a mouse three smartphones, keypad phone and a power bank. The security forces also recovered 247 live rounds of ammunition a single 200 rupee note and 50 pieces of metal shrapnel.

The bulletin emphasized that all seized items have been handed over to the police for further investigation and legal proceedings. This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat militancy in the region.