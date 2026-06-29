Arunachal Minister Orders Tougher Legal Metrology Enforcement to Protect Consumers

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs Minister Gabriel D Wangsu called for stronger enforcement of Legal Metrology laws and intensified inspections across all districts to improve consumer protection and regulatory compliance. Chairing a Chintan Baithak-cum-review meeting of the department, Wangsu stressed the need to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and upgrade the capacity of field officers through specialised training and exposure visits. He directed officials to expedite disposal of enforcement and establishment-related cases and asked enforcement teams to carry out regular inspections across districts. The minister also emphasised strengthening Mobile Inspection Teams at the zonal level and urged timely disposal of public grievances and official files. During the review, Secretary Mige Kamki highlighted the need for officers to adopt digital tools and improve administrative efficiency, while also linking performance with annual appraisal outcomes. The meeting reviewed enforcement activities, revenue generation and strategies to strengthen consumer protection services across the state.

Also Read: Arunachal Ties Up with ICAR-CSWRI to Boost Livestock Farming