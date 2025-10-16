Arunachal explores tie-up with CSWRI to boost sheep, goat farming: Gabriel D Wangsu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Gabriel D Wangsu informed that the state is working towards strengthening its sheep and goat farming sector through collaborations with leading national research institutions such as the ICAR–Central Sheep & Wool Research Institute (CSWRI) at Avikanagar, in Rajasthan.

Leading a high-level delegation to the institute on Tuesday, the minister said the visit was aimed at exploring advanced breeding technologies, sustainable livestock management practices, and training opportunities that could be adapted to Arunachal Pradesh’s diverse agro-climatic conditions.

The delegation, comprising senior officers from the department, undertook an extensive tour of CSWRI’s research facilities, gaining insights into modern breeding systems, innovative technologies, and models of small ruminant production designed to enhance productivity and profitability, an official statement informed here on Wednesday.

Established several decades ago, CSWRI is recognised as a national leader in sheep and rabbit research, contributing significantly to breed improvement, scientific management, and field-oriented technological solutions that have benefited farmers across India.

During an interaction with ICAR-CSWRI director Dr Arun Kumar Tomar, and other senior scientists, both sides discussed potential areas of collaboration, including breed improvement, fodder management, and capacity-building programmes tailored for the hill regions of Arunachal Pradesh.

“We are here as part of our mission to strengthen sheep and goat farming in Arunachal Pradesh. Our focus is to identify suitable breeds and technologies that can thrive in our unique climatic conditions,” Wangsu said, commending CSWRI’s pioneering work in advancing animal husbandry in the country. He also emphasised the need to translate research innovations into practical, field-level applications that would directly benefit farmers and livestock rearers in the state.

