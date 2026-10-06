Arunachal Minister Stresses National Security Amid Siang Project Stalemate

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing on Monday said the state could not compromise on issues concerning national security amid the continuing stalemate over the proposed 11,000-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. Tasing, who represents Pangin constituency in Siang district, said more than 80 per cent of people in villages that could be affected by the project supported the initiative. He said the project was significant not only for power generation but also for border security and flood moderation, particularly in view of infrastructure being developed upstream by China. "National security is a central subject, and the state government has no say in such matters. The state cannot compromise on issues concerning national security," he said.

Later, Tasing said he visited the proposed Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) site at Parong village to review ground-level preparedness, site readiness, coordination among departments and agencies, and logistical and administrative arrangements. He described the project as an initiative of national interest and said its implementation should remain guided by dialogue, transparency and an inclusive approach. Tasing appealed to people not to disrupt government-backed development initiatives and said peace and maintenance of law and order were essential for development. The Siang belt, largely inhabited by the indigenous Adi community, has witnessed protests over the proposed project, which is to be executed by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC). Opposition groups, including the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF), have raised concerns over ecological disruption, seismic risks and displacement of more than 25 village settlements and agricultural land. Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu urged people to cooperate with the government and said the project was expected to have minimal physical impact on village settlements in Siang district. He said structures likely to be affected at Parong and Sitang accounted for around 10 to 15 per cent and were mostly commercial or temporary structures.

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