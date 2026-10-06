NCC Cadets Undergo Elite Counter-Insurgency Training at Mizoram's CIJWS

AIZAWL: The Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) at Vairengte in Mizoram conducted an intensive training programme for 83 NCC cadets, providing the young boys and girls an opportunity to undergo training in the professional environment of one of the Indian Army's premier training institutions, officials said on Sunday. The CIJWS is an elite Indian Army training and research establishment specialising in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations. It is regarded as one of the world's premier institutions for such training, with military personnel from several countries undergoing specialised counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism training at the school.

A defence spokesman said that the two-week programme (September 21 to October 4) was conceived to take the cadets beyond routine NCC training and expose them to the discipline, physical standards, field skills and team spirit of military life.

The cadets underwent drill, physical training, firing, map reading, fieldcraft, survival training, first aid and team-building activities, while also receiving an introduction to jungle warfare, weapons, equipment and night-vision devices. An important part of the programme was exposure to the changing character of warfare, the spokesman said. (IANS)

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