Arunachal Minister Urges Vigilant Consumerism on World Consumer Rights Day, Cites E-Commerce Safety Concerns

Arunachal Pradesh Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Sunday called upon citizens to become informed and vigilant consumers, speaking at a one-day consumer awareness workshop organised by the state department in Itanagar on World Consumer Rights Day.
Wangsu said the safety of consumer goods has taken on greater importance in an era of globalised commerce and rapidly expanding e-commerce, and stressed that protecting consumer rights must remain a priority for both governments and society.
The global theme selected by Consumers International for 2026 — "Safe Products and Confident Consumers" — framed the day's discussions.
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The minister said Arunachal Pradesh already has functioning institutional mechanisms for grievance redressal, including the state consumer commission and district consumer commissions, which handle cases related to unfair trade practices, defective goods, and deficient services.
He also informed participants that the state government has directed all departments to prepare citizen charters clearly outlining the services they provide and the timelines for their delivery — a step he said would enhance transparency and accountability in governance while enabling citizens to seek faster redressal.
Wangsu urged consumers to stay alert while purchasing goods and services — checking labels, expiry dates, and certification marks to ensure quality and safety. He stressed that consumer protection transcends social and economic boundaries, applying equally to daily wage earners buying essential commodities and professionals making financial investments.
He called upon people across all sections of society to actively contribute to spreading consumer awareness, expressing optimism that stronger institutions, greater public awareness, and community participation would help build a marketplace that is safe, fair, and transparent for all in Arunachal Pradesh.