Arunachal Minister Urges Vigilant Consumerism on World Consumer Rights Day, Cites E-Commerce Safety Concerns

Arunachal Pradesh Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Sunday called upon citizens to become informed and vigilant consumers, speaking at a one-day consumer awareness workshop organised by the state department in Itanagar on World Consumer Rights Day.

Wangsu said the safety of consumer goods has taken on greater importance in an era of globalised commerce and rapidly expanding e-commerce, and stressed that protecting consumer rights must remain a priority for both governments and society.

The global theme selected by Consumers International for 2026 — "Safe Products and Confident Consumers" — framed the day's discussions.

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