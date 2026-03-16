Consumers face technical glitches in LPG cylinder booking in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Though the district administration claims sufficient stock of LPG cylinders and petroleum products in Kokrajhar, yet the existence of a cooking gas crisis is apparent on ground.

Most of the consumers of cooking gas narrate experiences of facing technical issues while booking cylinders online. Consumers say that they are not able to book cylinders and that the employees of the gas agencies cite shortage of supply. However, it is learnt that the Indane gas cylinders are likely to be available from Monday.

Talking to this correspondent, R Brahma of Tengapara said that he had been trying to book a cylinder online since the last couple of days but failed every time. He also alleged that cylinders were being charged Rs 2,500 per unit in the black market. He urged the district administration to take stringent action against those engaged in the illegal sale of cylinders.

Also Read: PM Modi Will Ensure No Shortage of Domestic LPG: Assam CM Amid Reports of Commercial Cylinder Crunch