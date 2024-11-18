Arunachal: Most-Wanted Accused In Firearms And Drug Trafficking Case Arrested By Seijosa Police

ITANAGAR: Seijosa police, under the supervision of SP Pakke Kessang, Sri Tasi Darang of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully arrested Md Nurjamal Haque alias Rahul, a notorious drug distributor and the prime accused in a high-profile arms case.

A police team led by SDPO Sri Sashi Dore, along with SI Sang Thinley, OC PS Sja, H/C Duyu Talley, HC (IRBN) Arman Tachang, and Constables Adam Namkang and Kalu Gyadi, executed a meticulously planned raid on the early morning of November 16.

The manhunt targeted a rented house named "Kainat" in the Air Force Colony, Solonibari in Assam's Sonitpur district.