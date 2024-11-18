Arunachal: Most-Wanted Accused In Firearms And Drug Trafficking Case Arrested By Seijosa Police

ITANAGAR: Seijosa police, under the supervision of SP Pakke Kessang, Sri Tasi Darang of Arunachal Pradesh, successfully arrested Md Nurjamal Haque alias Rahul, a notorious drug distributor and the prime accused in a high-profile arms case.
A police team led by SDPO Sri Sashi Dore, along with SI Sang Thinley, OC PS Sja, H/C Duyu Talley, HC (IRBN) Arman Tachang, and Constables Adam Namkang and Kalu Gyadi, executed a meticulously planned raid on the early morning of November 16.
The manhunt targeted a rented house named "Kainat" in the Air Force Colony, Solonibari in Assam's Sonitpur district.
The raid led to the arrest of Md Nurjamal Haque, who had been fleeing from authorities after being involved in a case that included stolen prohibited firearms from the central kote of the 3rd IRBn Seijosa on October 20 this year.
Reports indicate that Md. Nurjamal, also known as Rahul, plays a crucial role in drug distribution networks in the Sonitpur district in Assam and the East Kameng and Pakke Kessang districts in Arunachal Pradesh.
The Arms Act initially led to the arrest of three individuals, including two IRBn personnel, for their involvement in the theft and distribution of prohibited firearms.
