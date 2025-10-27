Arunachal: Motorcycle expedition honouring fallen soldiers flagged off

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Gajraj Corps, Lt General Gambhir Singh on Sunday flagged off the Saddle Borne Warriors motorcycle expedition from Missamari in Assam to celebrate courage, discipline and patriotism and inspire the youth with a renewed sense of duty and national pride, an official said.

Over 55 riders, including serving soldiers, veterans and women motorcyclists, will traverse more than 900 kilometres over seven days through the rugged and pristine terrain of the Eastern Himalayas, the official said.

Starting from Missamari Cantonment, the rally will traverse a scenic and historic route through Bhalukpong, Tenga, Bomdila, Sela, Jaswantgarh, Mago, Tulung La, Damteng, Tawang, and Jung, before returning to Missamari.

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the rally aims to commemorate the reinvigoration of the historic Chhetri Memorial at Tulung La in the West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, which stands as a tribute to the valour and supreme sacrifice of four gallant soldiers of 5 Assam Rifles who laid down their lives in 1975.

The expedition is a powerful expression of the Indian armed forces’ indomitable spirit of courage, endurance, and unity, reflecting the unbroken bond between serving personnel and veterans, the official said.

At every halt, the participants will pay homage at war memorials, honouring the courage and sacrifice of India’s fallen heroes.

