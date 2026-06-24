Arunachal Mountains hold Rich Bee Diversity: Deputy CM Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday highlighted the ecological richness of the state's mountainous regions, noting that recent scientific findings have underlined the Eastern Himalaya's importance as a major biodiversity hotspot for pollinators.

Sharing details of a study conducted by researchers from Rajiv Gandhi University, Mein said the forests and high-altitude landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh continued to demonstrate exceptional natural wealth. The research documented 63 bee species across Northeast India and identified mountain ecosystems as vital refuges for pollinators.

According to the study, regions situated above 1,000 metres were found to host the highest diversity of pollinating species, including rare and high-altitude varieties such as the Giant Himalayan Honey Bee. The findings were based on a four-year research exercise carried out in the Eastern Himalayan region.

Mein noted that the results further reinforced the ecological importance of Arunachal Pradesh's mountain ecosystems, which play a critical role in sustaining biodiversity and environmental balance. He also observed that several species in these habitats may still remain undiscovered, calling for continued scientific exploration.

Congratulating the research team, the Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged their contribution to advancing understanding of the region's biodiversity and stressed the need to strengthen conservation efforts to protect fragile ecosystems for future generations.

The study adds to growing scientific evidence positioning Arunachal Pradesh among India's most significant ecological zones, with its varied landscapes supporting a wide range of flora and fauna, many of which remain insufficiently studied.

Also Read: Arunachal, Northeast See Transformative Growth Under Modi, Says Deputy CM Chowna Mein