Arunachal News

Arunachal, Northeast See Transformative Growth Under Modi, Says Deputy CM Chowna Mein

Chowna Mein says Northeast has witnessed major transformation in 12 years under Narendra Modi, driven by better connectivity, infrastructure and economic growth.
Deputy CM Chowna Mein
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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Saturday said the state and the Northeast had undergone significant transformation over the past 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, driven by improved connectivity, modern infrastructure and expanding economic opportunities.

In a series of posts on X, Mein said sustained investment and people-centric policies had strengthened the region through railway electrification, household electrification, new airports and enhanced connectivity. He said the Northeast had evolved into a hub of peace, opportunity and economic progress, while roads, railways, air links, waterways and welfare schemes had accelerated inclusive development. Highlighting infrastructure gains, Mein said improved connectivity had brought communities closer and created fresh opportunities for growth. He cited the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh as a landmark project that had provided all-weather access to Tawang, enhanced mobility and strengthened strategic infrastructure.

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Chowna Mein
Transformative Growth
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