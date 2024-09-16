Arunachal Mourns Death Of Former National-Level Footballer Pani Raju

ITANAGAR: Pani Raju, a former national-level footballer and constable with the 3rd IRBn camp in Yupia, passed away on Sunday, September 15 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.
The footballer's tragic demise has left the state's footballing community in a state of mourning with condolence messages pouring in from all quarters.
The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) expressed sorrow over Raju’s untimely demise, describing it as "a great loss for the entire football family of the state."
The APFA also shed light on his immense contributions to the state football team in various national and zonal championships.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep regret over the sudden death of Pani Raju and took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to condole Raju’s passing.
“I am deeply shocked by the untimely demise of Shri Pani Raju, a former national-level footballer from Arunachal Pradesh. A passionate soccer player who represented the State in various national and zonal championships, Shri Raju’s contributions to the game will always be remembered with highest regard. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his bereaved family and fans. May Lord Buddha give peace to his soul. Om Mani Padme Hum”, CM Khandu wrote.
Raju's unexpected death has taken the sports community by surprise, with many remembering his dedication and passion for the game.
