Arunachal Mourns Death Of Former National-Level Footballer Pani Raju

ITANAGAR: Pani Raju, a former national-level footballer and constable with the 3rd IRBn camp in Yupia, passed away on Sunday, September 15 at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

The footballer's tragic demise has left the state's footballing community in a state of mourning with condolence messages pouring in from all quarters.

The Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) expressed sorrow over Raju’s untimely demise, describing it as "a great loss for the entire football family of the state."

The APFA also shed light on his immense contributions to the state football team in various national and zonal championships.