Arunachal Pradesh: Communities Unite for Ronghuan Festival Celebration in Tirap District

KHONSA: More than 40 villages of Nocte and Tutsa communities in the Tirap district come together to celebrate the annual millet harvesting festival, Ronghuan, under the recently formed Ronghuan committee.

This marks a significant moment, as the festival grows from individual village celebrations to a collective one under the newly formed committee. Preparations are in full swing, with both youth and elders working hard to get the festival ground ready.

The celebration will take place at Charju, near the district headquarter Khonsa, on September 27, 2024. Ronghuan will showcase not only the millet harvest but also the rich cultural traditions of the Nocte and Tutsa tribes, featuring traditional dances, food, and songs, adding to the district's tourism appeal.

The Ronghuan Committee is headed by Tediap Hallang as president and Hangrang Bangsia as secretary. This year, the festival has been recognized by the Government of Arunachal as one of the state's major indigenous local festivals.

The festival is self-funded, with household contributions collected from all participating villages.

