Muharram celebrated with religious fervour in Hojai

Hojai: Hundreds of Muslims joined the celebration of Muharram in Hojai. On this occasion, a Tazia procession was taken out by Muharram Tazia Commiitee Gandhi Maidan with solemnity on Wednesday. The procession passed by the main thoroughfares of the town. The Muslims all throughout the procession played with sticks and chanted “Ya Hussain.”

The police officials were moving with them to ensure a smooth passage of the procession. Notably, the Islamic month of Muharram marks the martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad’s grandson Hussein Ibn Ali, who was killed in a battle in Karbala in present-day Iraq in the 7th century.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Forms Committee to Scrutinize Public Accounts, Enhances Oversight

Also Watch: