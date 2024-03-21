Arunachal: Nabam Tuki to Contest Arunachal West Parliamentary Seat

ITANAGAR: Former Chief Minister and President of Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Nabam Tuki, announced his candidacy for the Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency. He said that this concern had been raised regarding his role by the party leadership, and he had sought release from it so that he could be free to campaign for the forthcoming elections.

Nabam Tuki said that he holds high esteem for Kiren Rijiju, who is the current MP, and is of the opinion that the current time is the time for a change and democracy over autocracy. Thus, he urged the voters to hold high the democratic values in their choice for the Congress party as a symbol of those who are looking towards a governance model rooted in democratic principles. Recalling his past electoral endeavors, Tuki said he had won the Sagalee assembly constituency in the general election but lost the parliamentary seat to Rijiju.

His political career, going for three decades, underlines the deep sense of place of Sagalee constituency for him. In his lifetime, he has been ministers of many departments, and for four years he acted as Chief Minister. His wealth of experience and long dedication to public service serves to underscore his candidature for the Arunachal West Parliamentary seat. In his interview, Tuki's discourse resonates with a democratic ideals narrative, which highlights the fact that informed voter choice is of paramount importance in shaping the political landscape.

As he embarks on his campaign journey, Tuki's message remains one of inclusivity and accountability, in all democratic participation. With the dawn of imminent elections that will change the course of a country's political course, the candidacy of Tuki becomes a pivotal juncture in the democratic evolution of Arunachal Pradesh. As the voters get ready to make their move, Tuki's call for democratic values remains a rallying cry that will clearly be seen to all those invested in the enduring principles of democracy and governance by the people, for the people.