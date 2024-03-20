Election official appeals for eco-friendly polls in Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: As Arunachal Pradesh gears up for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections, Upper Siang district is setting a precedent for conducting eco-friendly elections.

Upper Siang deputy commissioner and also district election officer Hage Lailang on Monday chaired an all-political party meeting here to discuss poll preparedness and the implementation of eco-friendly practices during the election campaign. The DEO urged political parties to minimise the use of single-use plastics in campaign activities.

The initiative aligns with broader environmental concerns and aims to set a new standard for electoral practices, he said.

He appealed to the political parties to sensitize the public not to use single-use plastics and instill a sense of cleanliness. Lailang said people must participate to achieve the goal of a safe and clean environment.

Earlier, the DEO emphasized the importance of conducting the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, outlining the various steps taken towards poll preparedness in the district.

He highlighted the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the formation of polling parties, and the setup of the District Control Centre and Permission Cell.

The DEO informed the political representatives about the establishment of Women Polling Stations at Halleng and Bomi villages, as well as Youth Polling Stations at Bishing, Mayung, and Peki Modi, as directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Representatives from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Arunachal Democratic Party (ADP), and National People’s Party (NPP) attended the meeting, demonstrating a collective commitment to a smooth and environmentally conscious election process.

Also Read: Assembly Elections: ECI Announces New Counting Dates for Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim