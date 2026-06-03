Arunachal: NABARD-backed JIVA project promotes natural farming in Namsai

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ITANAGAR: Saplings of fruit-bearing and other suitable tree species were distributed to farmers at Jona Kochari village in Namsai district on Tuesday under the NABARD-funded JIVA (Natural Farming) project to promote soil conservation, biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.

The initiative was aimed at improving soil health, moisture retention and reducing soil erosion through plantation along farm bunds, officials said.

Saplings of guava, Malta, mousambi, cocoa and lemon were distributed among beneficiary farmers for cultivation on their farmland. The project, implemented by Namsai Organic Spices Agricultural Products Producer Company Limited (NOSAAP), focuses on climate-resilient natural farming, biodiversity enhancement and livelihood improvement for tribal farmers.

NOSAAP Chief Executive Officer Chau Athina Chauhai outlined the objectives of restoring soil health, strengthening nutrition security and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

NABARD Assistant General Manager Kamal Roy also briefed farmers on ongoing initiatives under the "Khet Bachao Abhiyan", which focuses on balanced fertiliser use, soil health management and promotion of natural farming practices.

Officials said the JIVA project aligns with broader efforts to support sustainable agriculture and improve rural livelihoods in tribal areas.

Also Read: NABARD’s JIVA initiative advances climate-resilient natural farming in Nagaon