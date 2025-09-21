Arunachal; NABARD Inaugurates Rural Haat at Diyun, Launches JIVA Natural Farming Project in Namsai

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: NABARD (Arunachal) general manager S V Ranga Rao on Saturday, inaugurated the rural haat at Diyun in Changlang district and launched the JIVA project at Mahadevpur in Namsai district, during a two-day visit to the districts from September 19 last.

The initiatives aim to strengthen rural livelihoods, support farmers, and promote sustainable agriculture.

Accompanied NABARD AGM Kamal Roy, and development assistant Shantanu Kumar Basak, Rao also interacted with farmers and women self-help groups (SHGs), visited rural haats and rural marts, and reviewed the progress of several NABARD-supported farm and off-farm projects. The new rural haat at Diyun, implemented by Bethel Life Care Charitable Society (BLCCT) in partnership with Krishisparsh Agro Producer Company Ltd, provides a permanent, hygienic marketplace for farmers, vegetable growers, and artisans, equipped with storage rooms, toilets, compost pits, and parking facilities.

Also Read: IMD forecasts widespread showers across Arunachal

Also Watch: