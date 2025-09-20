IMD forecasts widespread showers across Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of rainfall activity across Arunachal Pradesh beginning Saturday, with several districts likely to witness thunderstorms and moderate to heavy showers over the next five days.

According to a bulletin issued by the meteorological centre here on Friday, scattered rain and thundershowers across most parts of the state are being predicted.

Districts in the central and foothill regions, including Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, East Kameng, and West Kameng, are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, while showers may intensify in pockets of the Siang belt and the eastern districts.

On Sunday, rainfall activity is likely to become fairly widespread, covering a larger stretch of the state.

Places such as Upper Subansiri, East Siang, Changlang, Namsai, and Dibang Valley may receive significant rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms at a few locations. The IMD noted that localised heavy rain cannot be ruled out, especially in the eastern and central districts.

The wet spell is expected to continue into Monday, with widespread rain and thunderstorm activity projected for southern and eastern Arunachal. Changlang, Tirap, Longding, and adjoining areas are forecast to receive heavier spells, while intermittent showers are likely over central and western districts.

By September 23, rainfall distribution may become more uneven, though isolated to scattered showers will persist across the state.

