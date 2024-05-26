Assam: Cyclone Remal to Make Landfall; IMD Issues Alerts for Heavy Rainfall Across Northeast India

GUWAHATI: Cyclone Remal poised to make landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Khepupara around midnight on Sunday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD). This marks first cyclone of pre-monsoon season in Bay of Bengal.
The IMD has forecasted extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in northern Odisha on May 26 and 27. Additionally, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to experience extremely heavy precipitation. Other northeastern states including Manipur Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh expected to see heavy to very heavy rains on May 27 and 28. This rainfall expected to provide significant reprieve from recent heatwave in these regions.
The IMD’s regional office in Guwahati has issued Orange Alert for May 26. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 km/h. Red Alert has been issued for East Khasi Hills East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya. Indicating likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Other districts in Meghalaya, except for North Garo Hills and Southwest Garo Hills are under Orange Alert for May 27. These two districts are under Yellow Alert.
The IMD has escalated its warnings for May 27. Placing Meghalaya, Assam Tripura and Mizoram under Red Alert. These regions are expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall. With wind speeds potentially reaching up to 60 km/h. For May 28, the IMD has issued Orange Alerts for all seven northeastern states indicating continued heavy rainfall.
IMD has warned that anticipated heavy downpours could result in flooding in low-lying areas. It may also disrupt daily life across various regions of Meghalaya. The affected areas are Meghalaya Assam, Tripura Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram. In contrast Arunachal Pradesh has been placed under Yellow Alert for present day.
Meanwhile, weather department in Agartala has issued Orange Alerts. These are for Tripura from May 26 to 28. Warnings of thunderstorms are accompanied by lightning and squally winds. These winds may reach speeds of 50-60 km/h gusting to 70 km/h. There is also expectation of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across all districts of state.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: