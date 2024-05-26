Assam: Cyclone Remal to Make Landfall; IMD Issues Alerts for Heavy Rainfall Across Northeast India

The IMD’s regional office in Guwahati has issued Orange Alert for May 26. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 km/h. Red Alert has been issued for East Khasi Hills East Jaintia Hills and West Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya. Indicating likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall. Other districts in Meghalaya, except for North Garo Hills and Southwest Garo Hills are under Orange Alert for May 27. These two districts are under Yellow Alert.