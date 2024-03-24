Arunachal: Nationalist Peoples’ Party declares first list of candidates for Assembly polls

Our Correspondent

Itanagar: The Nationalist Peoples’ Party (NPP) on Saturday announced its first list of 20 candidates for the Arunachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled for April 19.

The announcement, made by the party’s national general secretary, James P. K. Sangma, included three sitting MLAs, one former minister, and three former legislators. The list also featured 22 first-time candidates.

Among the key contenders are Thangwang Wangham, former two-time MLA and current president of the party's state unit, who will vie for the Longding-Pumao constituency in Longding district.

Former minister Japu Deru will seek election from Bomdila constituency, while ex-MLA Tani Loffa and Dikto Yekar will contest from Seppa West and Daporijo constituencies, respectively, the party said.

Other significant candidates include sitting Independent MLA Karikho Kri, who will seek re-election from Tezu constituency, and sitting NPP MLA Gokar Basar, contesting again from Basar.

Dorjee Wangdi Karma, a sitting BJP MLA from Kalatang constituency, who was denied a ticket, will contest as an NPP nominee.

The decision by the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, to abstain from fielding candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state and instead support BJP candidates, reflects its alliance with the North East Democratic Alliance.

James Sangma said the party conducted several review meetings with state leadership before finalising the list of candidates.

He expressed confidence in the NPP's rapid growth, positioning it among the fastest-growing political parties in the country alongside the BJP, Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Sangma also expressed optimism about the possibility of a northeastern candidate becoming the Prime Minister in the future.

Arunachal Pradesh is set for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the first phase on April 19, with counting of votes for the assembly polls scheduled for June 2 and for the Lok Sabha polls on June 4.

While the BJP has named candidates for all the assembly seats, the Congress has declared 34 candidates so far, the NCP (17) and the regional Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA) have announced two candidates.

In the 2019 assembly election, the BJP had bagged 41 seats, JD (U) won seven, the NPP (five), Congress (four), PPA (one), and two independents.

The ruling party had also won both Lok Sabha seats in the last election.

Arunachal Pradesh comprises two Lok Sabha seats and a 60-member assembly, with the term of the present assembly ending on June 2.

