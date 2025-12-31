Arunachal: NCORD meet reviews anti-drug campaign in East Siang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 15th and final monthly Narco-Coordination (NCORD) meeting of the year, organized by the East Siang Police at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, reviewed the steady progress achieved in the district's fight against drug abuse through coordinated and sustained action by multiple stakeholders.

The meeting highlighted that the district's anti-drug mission has gained momentum due to close coordination between the district administration, police and allied departments, with strong support from community-based organizations (CBOs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society.

Their collective efforts have helped strengthen surveillance, awareness programmes and enforcement measures across the district.

East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani chaired the meeting and reviewed the action taken reports (ATRs) submitted by various stakeholder departments.

Commending the proactive steps taken under the NCORD framework, she said the milestones achieved so far were "heartening" and reflected the commitment of all departments involved.

