Arunachal: NEIAFMR Pasighat highlights 100 days key achievements of Ministry of Ayush

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The director of North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Dr. Robindra Teron, on Wednesday highlighted the major achievements of the Ministry of Ayush in its first 100 days.

Addressing reporters at the institute’s campus at Pasighat in East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, Dr. Teron said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry has made remarkable progress in promoting traditional Indian systems of medicine and strengthening Ayush in the field of international cooperation.

Dr. Teron apprised the media of the recent development activities of 100 days of Ayush where he points out some key achievements in 100 days including, donor agreement with WHO, MoU with Vietnam on medicinal plants and Malaysia on Ayurveda, One Herb One standard initiative, special medical stores for Ayush medicines, completion of NABH and other achievements.

The institute is also documenting gifted healers from every nook and corner of the state as the vision behind is to impart/give natural treatments to the patients, he added.

