Arunachal: Commissioner Industry reviews PM Vishwakarma Yojana status in AP

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh industries and skill development commissioner Sougat Biswas convened a virtual review meeting of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVJ), being implemented in the state.

The commissioner convened the meeting from Itanagar with all the deputy commissioners and district panchayat development officers (DPDO) in the state.

Biswas informed the DCs and the DPDOs that PMVJ has 18 trades namely carpentry, boat maker, armourer, blacksmith, hammer & toolkit maker, locksmith, goldsmith, potter, sculptor etc.

While informing the participating DCs and DPDOs that most of the districts had achieved satisfactory level of gram panchayat chairpersons on-boarding on PM Vishwakarma portal, Biswas also informed that many districts were still lagging behind in the on-boarding of GPCs who has to verify the first stage application process of the artisans.

All the participating DCs and DPDOs enthusiastically interacted with the commissioner and highlighted the achievements and challenges faced at the districts and shared their action plans to achieve cent per cent on-boarding during next week.

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is a flagship programme of the Centre which has potential to change the socio-economic status of traditional artisans. The scheme will facilitate product improvement of the artisans and integrate artisans into market-platforms such as GeM, ONDC, etc. The implementation of the scheme is directly monitored by the Prime Minister’s Office through the PRAGATI platform.

