Arunachal: New Plant Species Discovered in Arunachal Pradesh; Petrocosmea Arunachalense

ITANAGAR: In remarkable botanical breakthrough researchers from Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of Botanical Survey of India have discovered new plant species in Mandala region of West Kameng district Arunachal Pradesh. The newly identified species has been named Petrocosmea Arunachalense. This marks significant addition to India's botanical records. This discovery is notable. It represents the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea in India. It is member of the Gesneriaceae family.

The discovery of Petrocosmea Arunachalense underscores the rich and diverse flora of Arunachal Pradesh. It is a region already celebrated. Its extensive biodiversity is well-known. The finding has generated considerable excitement within the scientific community. Local officials are also excited. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his enthusiasm. He expressed pride over this botanical discovery.

The rich flora of our state never fails to amaze us. Congratulations to researchers from Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre of the Botanical Survey of India on discovering new plant species named Petrocosmea Arunachalense. Khandu remarked on the discovery. He highlighted the importance of such discoveries. These showcase the unique natural heritage of the region. Belonging to the family Gesneriaceae this is only the second known species of the genus Petrocosmea found in the country. Let us keep preserving the hidden treasures of nature. He added.

The Botanical Survey of India has been instrumental in documenting and preserving India’s plant diversity. This recent discovery adds to their impressive catalog. The Mandala region where Petrocosmea Arunachalense was found Is known for its challenging terrain and rich ecological habitats.

This discovery not only highlights the importance of Arunachal Pradesh as hotspot for biodiversity. It also emphasizes the need for continued exploration and conservation efforts. The identification of Petrocosmea Arunachalense serves as reminder of the many undiscovered species that may still be hidden in the region's lush landscapes.