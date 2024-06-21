Nagaland to Ban Plastic Water Bottles Below One Litre from August 1

KOHIMA: In significant move to curb plastic pollution the Nagaland State government has announced a complete ban on plastic water bottles below one litre. This will be effective from August 1, 2024. The decision aims at eliminating single-use plastics (SUP). The goal is also to improve plastic waste management. It was made during a meeting of administrative heads of departments (AHoDs). The meeting was convened by Chief Secretary Dr. J Alam at the CS conference hall in Kohima.

The Chief Secretary emphasized the urgent need to address the growing menace of plastic waste. He highlighted recent incidents. For instance the plastic pollution in Doyang reservoir required extensive cleanup efforts. These were carried out by disaster management authorities. The district administration, volunteers and other government agencies were involved too.

Inspired by Sikkim's successful initiatives against SUP Nagaland government has decided to impose total ban on single-use carry bags. This ban applies regardless of their thickness. Chairing the meeting, Dr. Alam stressed the importance of developing an effective action plan. This is to tackle plastic waste in the state.

Dr. Alam called for comprehensive awareness campaigns to educate the public on adverse effects of single-use plastics. He urged various departments to leverage intensive media campaigns. He also suggested seminars. Workshops should also be used to disseminate information widely. Additionally he instructed departments to document their activities through geo-tagging. They should also update their websites with relevant pictures. Videos should also be included.

During the meeting, the AHoDs of Urban Development Municipal Affairs, Rural Development and the Pollution Control Board shared their insights. They also shared suggestions on combating plastic waste. They agreed on the necessity of long-term measures to manage plastic waste effectively.

Dr. Alam reiterated immediate actions such as the Doyang mission, are crucial. However it is imperative to address the systemic problem of plastic pollution. He called for a concerted effort to identify and implement sustainable solutions for plastic waste management in the state.