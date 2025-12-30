Arunachal: NHPC begins wet commissioning of Subansiri Lower Project unit–3

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: NHPC Limited has achieved a key milestone in the commissioning of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project with the start of wet commissioning of unit–3 (250 MW) following the successful mechanical run of the generating unit.

With this development, the third unit of the country’s largest hydropower project has formally entered the commissioning phase and moved closer to synchronization with the national grid, marking fresh momentum towards large-scale power generation.

“Ushering in a moment of pride and renewed momentum for NHPC, wet commissioning of Unit–3 (250 MW) of the 2000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project commenced on December 27 with the successful mechanical run of the machine,” NHPC said in a statement on Monday.

On the occasion, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Power, the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, former NHPC leadership, executing agencies, project partners, and all stakeholders associated with the project.

He said the achievement reflected NHPC’s engineering excellence, perseverance, and collaborative efforts, and described it as a strong contribution to India’s vision of clean, green, and self-reliant energy under Atmanirbhar Bharat. Commending the project team, the CMD lauded the leadership of Executive Director and Head of Project Rajendra Prasad and encouraged the team to maintain the same level of dedication to ensure timely and safe commissioning of the remaining units.

Also Read: Subansiri Project's 1st 250MW Unit Wet-Commissioned