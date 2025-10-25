Subansiri Lower Hydropower Project Achieves Milestone with First 250MW Unit Wet-Commissioned

Guwahati: A moment of collective pride for Northeast India. Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project is going to be a remarkable achievement. It is the largest hydropower undertaking in India that has entered the wet-commissioning phase for its first 250 MW unit, signalling a major leap towards full operationalisation.

Located at Gerukamukh on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, the project was initially launched in 2005. After a suspension for almost eight years (2011 – 2019) owing to the protests in Assam and certain legal hurdles concerning the downstream environmental impacts, the commencement of the project is a testament to signalling a major leap towards India’s growing strength in world-class infrastructure.

For the region, so often challenged by terrain, connectivity and development, this new milestone holds deep significance. It promises to deliver clean power, create local jobs, and generate ripple effects of growth across Assam and beyond.

The wet-commissioning phase means that water has been introduced into the system, and the first powerhouse unit is undergoing operational checks. This step brings the long-delayed project closer to its goal of full commissioning by 2026, when all eight 250 MW units are expected to be functional.

The milestone ceremony event was attended by NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Shri Bhupender Gupta, Executive Director and Project Head Shri Rajendra Prasad, and senior officials. Shri Gupta expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Power, the Governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, former NHPC leaders, and the Subansiri project team for their support

As the turbines spin and the lights begin to glow across Assam, this achievement stands as a demonstration of what can be realised when ambition meets execution—when every river’s roar becomes the nation’s energy. Once it starts to operate, the Subansiri Lower HEP will emerge as India’s largest hydroelectric facility, lighting millions of homes and strengthening the nation’s energy security.