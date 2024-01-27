Tripura: Extremist Surrenders to BSF, Marks Progress in Curbing NLFT Insurgency

AGARTALA: In a notable turn of events, an extremist affiliated with the banned outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gandacherra, situated in the Dhalai district. This surrender is viewed as a positive stride in the ongoing efforts to curb insurgency in the region.

BSF sources reported that the surrender took place at the Border Out Post (BOP) in Dyke village under Gandacherra in Dhalai. The unidentified cadre of NLFT (BM) voluntarily turned himself in at approximately 9 AM, marking a crucial moment in the state's battle against insurgency.

The surrendered individual, identified as Chhanaklu Debbarma, hails from Sepahijala district. According to reports, Debbarma had joined the NLFT (BM) outfit in October 2022. His decision to abandon the extremist group and embrace mainstream society is seen as a positive outcome of the joint efforts by central agencies and state authorities.

The state of Tripura has grappled with insurgency for several decades, and the recent surrender reflects a growing trend of extremists choosing to return to the societal mainstream. The BSF commended the continuous endeavors of both central and state agencies in persuading individuals associated with NLFT (BM) to renounce violence and contribute positively to the nation.

"The Tripura state has been insurgency-prone for the last few decades. Due to the joint efforts of central agencies and state authorities, in the recent past, several cadres of NLFT(BM) opted to return back to the mainstream of society. Such initiative will certainly motivate the misguided youths to leave the path of violence," stated the BSF.

This surrender is anticipated to have a ripple effect, potentially encouraging other misguided individuals involved in insurgency activities to reconsider their paths and contribute constructively to the nation's development. As the state continues its efforts to foster peace and stability, the surrender of Chhanaklu Debbarma stands as a positive beacon in the journey towards a more secure and united Tripura.