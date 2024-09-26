Arunachal: NIMAS team successfully ascends Tsangyang Gyatso peak

Guwahati: In an extraordinary mountaineering achievement, a team from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) has successfully scaled an unnamed and unclimbed 6383 MSL or 20,942 ft high peak in Gorichen range of Arunachal Pradesh Himalayas in Tawang-West Kameng region.

Public Relations Officer Defence Guwahati said in a statement released on Wednesday the peak was one of the most technically challenging and unexplored summits in the region. After overcoming immense challenges, including sheer ice walls, treacherous crevasses, and a 2-kilometre-long glacier, the team has immortalised the momentous feat by naming the peak "Tsangyang Gyatso Peak" in honour of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama Rigzen Tsangyang Gyatso.

