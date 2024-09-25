Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Meets Governor KT Parnaik To Discuss Development Issues

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday called on state Governor Lt Gen (retd) K T Parnaik at Rajbhawan and discussed developmental issues. Sharing his observations of district tours, the governor underscored the need for automation of records and district administrations to reach out to the people, inspect the progress of works on the ground, and ensure implementations of all projects.

Parnaik also shared about his interaction with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh L Mandaviya at New Delhi on September 18 and said that the Minister was extremely supportive and forthcoming to provide financial assistance for sports infrastructure, sports medicine doctors, and coaches for talent scouting and coaching our aspiring teams in the state.

The Chief Minister briefed the governor about his recent visit to Tawang and inspections of projects.

In a social media post, Khandu said, “Had a fruitful meeting with Hon’ble Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik Ji (Retd), where I had the opportunity to brief him on various key development matters concerning Arunachal Pradesh. We discussed ongoing projects and future initiatives aimed at driving progress and improving the quality of life for our people.”

