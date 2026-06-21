Tripura Land Dispute Turns Deadly as Two Brothers Kill Each Other in Violent Clash

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: A longstanding dispute over a plot of land between two brothers ended in tragedy on Friday when both men lost their lives in a violent clash at Phulbari village under the Chandipur Assembly constituency in Kailashahar subdivision of Unakoti district.

A pall of gloom descended on the village following the incident, which took place in the morning. The bodies of the two brothers, identified as Mayur Chandra Sinha and Nildhwaj Sinha, have been sent to Kailashahar District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Speaking to reporters, Phulbari Panchayat head Mridul Sinha said the dispute had been continuing for a long time between Mayur, a mason, and his elder brother Nildhwaj, a retired Army personnel.

According to him, Mayur allegedly attacked his elder brother with a knife on Friday morning, following which Nildhwaj retaliated with a sharp-edged weapon. Both brothers sustained serious injuries and collapsed on the ground, bleeding profusely. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared both of them dead.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the fatal clash.

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