Arunachal NRCY scientists pioneer fixed-time AI in yaks, deliver 10 healthy calves in Sikkim

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ITANAGAR: Scientists of the National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) in Arunachal Pradesh have successfully demonstrated fixed-time artificial insemination (FTAI) technology in yaks under field conditions, leading to the birth of 10 healthy calves in Sikkim and marking a significant milestone in scientific yak breeding. The breakthrough was achieved during a field programme in Gnathang village of East Sikkim, a remote high-altitude settlement near the India-China border, in collaboration with local yak farmers.

Of the 25 female yaks enrolled in the programme, 14 conceived after undergoing estrous synchronisation and fixed-time artificial insemination, recording a conception rate of 56 per cent, an official statement informed on Wednesday. Ten calves were born on June 29 and 30, while the remaining pregnancies are expected to reach full term in the coming days.

The successful field trial follows sustained efforts by NRCY scientists to refine and validate the FTAI protocol under natural conditions.

The achievement demonstrates that advanced reproductive technologies can be effectively adopted even in remote Himalayan yak-rearing regions, paving the way for wider scientific breeding programmes.

FTAI combines estrous synchronisation with insemination at a predetermined time, eliminating the need for continuous heat detection. The technology allows the use of genetically superior breeding bulls, improves reproductive efficiency, accelerates genetic improvement, and enhances the productivity and sustainability of yak farming. The successful demonstration is expected to promote the adoption of assisted reproductive technologies among yak-rearing communities in Sikkim and other Himalayan States, helping strengthen breeding programmes and improve the livelihoods of mountain farmers.

Congratulating the research team, NRCY Director Dr Mihir Sarkar said the achievement reflects the institute’s commitment to developing farmer-centric technologies through scientific research. He said the successful implementation of FTAI under challenging high-altitude field conditions represents a major step towards improving reproductive efficiency, accelerating genetic improvement and ensuring sustainable yak production in the Indian Himalayan region.

The programme was led by senior scientist Dr Mokhtar Hussain, with principal scientists Dr Vijay Paul and Dr Dinamani Medhi, and scientist Dr Martina Pukhrambam as team members.

The scientists also acknowledged the support of the Sikkim government’s Department of Animal Husbandry, Livestock, Fisheries and Veterinary Services, local veterinary officials, and the yak farmers of Gnathang village for their active cooperation in executing the programme.

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