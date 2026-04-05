Arunachal Pradesh Launches Yak Reintroduction Drive in Mechuka to Boost Tribal Farmers and High-Altitude Economy

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ITANAGAR: The government has initiated a yak reintroduction drive in the remote Mechuka region of Arunachal Pradesh, aiming to revive traditional livestock practices and create livelihood opportunities for tribal communities, officials said on Saturday.

Six Yaks-four females and two males-were distributed among farmers on Friday to help restore yak-based income in the high-altitude belt of Shi-Yomi district, where the species has declined over the years, they said.

The programme also covered 45 farmers through awareness sessions on scientific yak rearing, coupled with input support under the Scheduled Tribe Component (STC), to enhance productivity and ensure the long-term viability of the effort, they added.

The ICAR-National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY), Dirang, is implementing the drive under the leadership of director Mihir Sarkar, in collaboration with the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmers Federation (JMMFF) and the state Animal Husbandry Department.

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