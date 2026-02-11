Arunachal: NSCN (K) cadre surrenders before security forces in Tirap

TIRAP: An active cadre of the NSCN(K)-Khango faction surrendered before security forces in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, marking another step towards restoring peace in the region.

The surrendered individual was identified as S/S Lieutenant Wangkhu Lowang, son of Wangdiap Lowang and a resident of Moktowa village under Dadam police station in Tirap district. He laid down arms before personnel of the 36 Battalion CRPF, 44th Assam Rifles and the Superintendent of Police, Tirap, at the SP's office, stated a press release.

