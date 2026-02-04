NSCN-K Cadre Surrenders in Arunachal’s Tirap, Boosting Peace Efforts

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a major boost to ongoing peace and normalcy initiatives in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior cadre of the outlawed NSCN-K (Niki Sumi faction) surrendered before security forces at Khonsa, officials said.

Self-styled Lieutenant Wangjong Wangsu (37), surrendered at the SP office Khonsa on Monday, in the presence of the Tirap Police, Assam Rifles, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (36 Battalion).

Wangsu is the son of Jesan Wangsu and a resident of Longsom Village under Longding police station in Longding district of the northeastern state.

Also Read: 41% central tax devolution ensures stability for Arunachal: Chowna Mein