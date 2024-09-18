Arunachal: NSCN-K Leader Surrenders to Assam Rifles in a Major Tirap Standdown

TIRAP: In a dramatic turn, top-rung rank of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang (NSCN-K) surrendered before Assam Rifles in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district.

A 49-year-old self-styled major of the banned militant outfit, Azen Wangsu, laid down his arms before the Khonsa battalion of the Assam Rifles on Tuesday.

One Wangsu hails from Niausa village in Longding district. For the last 12 years, he has been an NSCN-K member, and this surrender remains an important step in continuing efforts to curb insurgency in the region, particularly by the most notorious factions in Northeast India.

The Assam Rifles contacted Azen Wangsu's family. They convinced him to quit militancy and rejoin society. .

Wangsu continued laying down his arms after persistent efforts and a long persuasion process. On Tuesday morning, he laid down his arms before the Assam Rifles and handed over a .32 pistol to them.

His surrender has been viewed as a step towards peace in the region, while at the same time, endorsing the efforts of Assam Rifles in bringing militants into mainstream fold.

After the surrender of Azen Wangsu, the Assam Rifles followed their usual procedure and handed him over to Khonsa police for further investigation.

The police will now interrogate him in depth about his activities with the proscribed NSCN-K, including any operation or activity he may have held during 12 years with the outfit.

This handing over marks the beginning of the legal process that would decide any further action to be taken against Wangsu- whether charges or some rehabilitation later.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) has earlier said that the 'disturbed area' tag on Tirap, Changlang, and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh are way from reality and that people of troubled districts get hurt at a very deep core to perceive the outer world's perception about their region.

This misconception has caused fear psychosis in the minds of people. Even governmental officials refuse to work in the region, which hampers overall development, APYC President Tarh Johny stated.

He appealed to the government officials to diligently serve the people of the region and to be agents of change and prosperity. The APYC leader also appealed for the government to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths of the three eastern districts of the northeastern state.