Arunachal: NSCN (K) Rebel Surrenders before Security Forces in State

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A militant belonging to the banned NSCN (Akato) outfit surrendered before security forces in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district, an official statement said.

The surrendered operative has been identified as 23-year-old self-styled 'sergeant' Inno Mosha Pangsa.

A resident of Tuensang district in Nagaland, Pangsa joined the organization on April 19, 2022.

During the surrender at Khonsa on Sunday, the insurgent handed over a .32 calibre pistol, four cartridges and a walkie-talkie set with a charger, the statement said. Security personnel later handed the surrendered militant over to Khonsa Police for further action.

